Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 41,206 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Armistice Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $64,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,004,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,547,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,513 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,975,990,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,551,858,000 after purchasing an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $607.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $683.13 and a 200 day moving average of $734.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $503.25 and a one year high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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