Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 53,595 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.21% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $168,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,004,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,596,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,547,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,560,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,975,990,000 after acquiring an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,123,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at $12,343,815.72. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $607.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.25 and a 1 year high of $821.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $683.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $734.34.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $762.00 to $707.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $792.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Further Reading

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