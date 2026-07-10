Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 11,362 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $211,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,810,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $72,321,000 after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $202,114,000 after buying an additional 140,966 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $788.00 to $730.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $667.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $645.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $722.80. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $541.00 and a 12-month high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,249,545.45. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

See Also

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