Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,189 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $166,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $16,985,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $730.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $790.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1%

REGN traded up $20.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $669.88. 187,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,726. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $652.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $725.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $537.45 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.44 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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