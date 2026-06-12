Regents Gate Capital LLP Boosts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 222.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,898 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Crown comprises about 0.9% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Crown were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crown from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.00.

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Crown Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE CCK opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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