Regents Gate Capital LLP Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Regents Gate Capital LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,391 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,753 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.9% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 123.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $144.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $100.86 and a twelve month high of $149.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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