Regents Gate Capital LLP Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 151.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises 4.0% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in United Rentals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,233,000 after buying an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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United Rentals Trading Up 1.0%

URI opened at $1,067.20 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $682.08 and a one year high of $1,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $913.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.14 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total transaction of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This trade represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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