Regents Gate Capital LLP Increases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Regents Gate Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 157.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,232 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 2.8% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,203,592,000 after purchasing an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $869,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $572,351,000 after purchasing an additional 311,474 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EME stock opened at $812.50 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $466.49 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The business's 50 day moving average price is $844.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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