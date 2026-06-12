Regents Gate Capital LLP Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Regents Gate Capital LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,424 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 3.0% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after acquiring an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after purchasing an additional 248,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,516,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day moving average is $269.54 and its 200-day moving average is $220.62. The stock has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $267.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. This represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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