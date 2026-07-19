Regents Gate Capital LLP Purchases 66,387 Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 66,387 shares during the period. A. O. Smith comprises about 3.7% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned approximately 0.19% of A. O. Smith worth $17,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,793 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,876,000 after buying an additional 139,117 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,344,631 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $156,809,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3,725.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,466 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,353,000 after buying an additional 252,683 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 36,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company's stock.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $58.92 on Friday. A. O. Smith Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.84%.The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. A. O. Smith's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of A. O. Smith from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AOS

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

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