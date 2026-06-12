Regents Gate Capital LLP Takes $9.13 Million Position in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,472 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000. Timken makes up approximately 2.9% of Regents Gate Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regents Gate Capital LLP owned 0.16% of Timken at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Timken by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,550 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,765 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,569,000 after buying an additional 211,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 226,872 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Timken by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 604,879 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,884,000 after acquiring an additional 427,879 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts: Sign Up

More Timken News

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased its earnings estimates for Timken across several quarters and full-year periods, including FY2026 EPS to $6.06 and FY2027 EPS to $6.82, suggesting improving profitability expectations for the industrial manufacturer.

Zacks Research increased its earnings estimates for Timken across several quarters and full-year periods, including FY2026 EPS to $6.06 and FY2027 EPS to $6.82, suggesting improving profitability expectations for the industrial manufacturer. Positive Sentiment: The firm also nudged up near-term forecasts for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may continue beyond the current year.

The firm also nudged up near-term forecasts for Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, reinforcing the view that earnings momentum may continue beyond the current year. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also described Timken (TKR) as a top-ranked value stock, which may help investor sentiment, though the item is more of a style/ranking note than a fundamental catalyst.

Zacks also described as a top-ranked value stock, which may help investor sentiment, though the item is more of a style/ranking note than a fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Separate reporting noted a director sold about $1.11 million worth of shares, which can occasionally weigh on sentiment because insider selling may be viewed cautiously by investors.

Timken Trading Up 3.7%

Timken stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.94. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $139.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Timken's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Timken from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $140.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,656,351.50. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the sale, the director owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,845,323.44. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock worth $8,296,144. Insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Timken, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Timken wasn't on the list.

While Timken currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here