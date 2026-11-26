Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) by 2,483.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,169 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 1,324,816 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.16% of Regions Financial worth $37,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 813 shares of the bank's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Regions Financial Stock Up 1.1%

RF opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Its principal subsidiary, Regions Bank, provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company's services include consumer and commercial banking, lending, mortgage banking, treasury and payment services, and wealth management. Regions also offers services such as investment and trust management through its wealth business. Regions traces its history to First Alabama Bancshares, established in 1971, and serves customers across the South and parts of the Midwest and Texas.

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