Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 810.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,058,878 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,068,882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107,069 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock worth $123,105,721. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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