Reik & CO. LLC Buys 103,653 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Reik & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 867.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,596 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 103,653 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 3.0% of Reik & CO. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $10,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $13,626,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Netflix by 1,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,356 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in Netflix by 881.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,840 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its stake in Netflix by 1,572.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 19,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,422,769 shares of company stock worth $135,144,073. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $87.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $94.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Huber Research raised shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook.

Several analysts reaffirmed bullish ratings and targets, citing Netflix’s expanding ad tier, strong engagement, and improving monetization outlook. Positive Sentiment: Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers.

Netflix extended its relationship with the NFL and will stream more games, adding another high-profile live content driver that could help attract viewers and advertisers. Positive Sentiment: Netflix is also building out event-based programming, including its first live MMA card and a concert tour tied to KPop Demon Hunters, which reinforces its push beyond traditional streaming.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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