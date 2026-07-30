Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA Stock Holdings Lifted by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA - Free Report) by 402.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,482 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 51,638 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America accounts for about 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,198 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,880 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $1,006,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,716 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company's stock.

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Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 2.2%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $237.35 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $245.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $218.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.67.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $6.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.94. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 4.92%.The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Reinsurance Group of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $261.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RGA

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.58, for a total value of $1,474,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,264.04. The trade was a 64.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John W. Hayden sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $88,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,987.55. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated NYSE: RGA is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company's offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA's product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

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