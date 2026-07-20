Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,518 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 25,978 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.41% of Reliance worth $63,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Reliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Reliance by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance from $378.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Reliance from $376.00 to $372.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reliance from $378.00 to $376.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $363.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RS

Reliance News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Reliance this week:

Reliance Stock Up 0.1%

RS stock opened at $396.28 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $384.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.31 and a fifty-two week high of $419.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

About Reliance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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