Reliance, Inc. $RS Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS - Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,281 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 56,396 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Reliance worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Reliance by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,662 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 21,259 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Reliance from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reliance from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Reliance from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reliance from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $344.67.

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Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of RS opened at $362.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company's 50 day moving average price is $316.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.78. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.31 and a 52 week high of $365.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.37%. Reliance's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Reliance's dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Reliance news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $1,975,305.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,747 shares in the company, valued at $6,493,871.67. This trade represents a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $1,253,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,840 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,740.80. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,175 shares of company stock worth $10,966,902. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co NYSE: RS is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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