Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 3,890 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,233 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.9% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summa Corp. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% in the first quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 22,721 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 83,376 shares of the software giant's stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $5,988,000. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 25,340 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft joined 25 tech companies in urging U.S. policymakers not to impose broad restrictions on open-weight and open-source AI models, a stance that supports its broader AI ecosystem strategy and could help preserve flexibility for future product development. Reuters article

Microsoft joined 25 tech companies in urging U.S. policymakers not to impose broad restrictions on open-weight and open-source AI models, a stance that supports its broader AI ecosystem strategy and could help preserve flexibility for future product development. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft also backed a coalition letter with Nvidia, Meta, and other firms arguing that open-weight AI is important for U.S. leadership, reinforcing investor confidence that the company remains a major AI platform player rather than being boxed into one model provider. Business Insider article

Microsoft also backed a coalition letter with Nvidia, Meta, and other firms arguing that open-weight AI is important for U.S. leadership, reinforcing investor confidence that the company remains a major AI platform player rather than being boxed into one model provider. Positive Sentiment: Microsoft’s expanded Databricks partnership extends a key cloud/data-AI relationship through the 2030s, which should help Azure adoption and strengthen long-term enterprise demand for Microsoft’s cloud services. TipRanks article

Microsoft’s expanded Databricks partnership extends a key cloud/data-AI relationship through the 2030s, which should help Azure adoption and strengthen long-term enterprise demand for Microsoft’s cloud services. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews ahead of Microsoft’s July 29 earnings report say the big investor focus will be FY2027 CapEx guidance and Azure growth, with analysts expecting strong results but worrying that AI infrastructure spending could weigh on free cash flow and margins. MarketBeat article

Several previews ahead of Microsoft’s July 29 earnings report say the big investor focus will be FY2027 CapEx guidance and Azure growth, with analysts expecting strong results but worrying that AI infrastructure spending could weigh on free cash flow and margins. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued class-action alerts and deadline reminders tied to Microsoft securities-fraud claims, including allegations related to Copilot disclosures, which adds headline risk and may keep some investors cautious into earnings. GlobeNewswire article

Multiple law firms issued class-action alerts and deadline reminders tied to Microsoft securities-fraud claims, including allegations related to Copilot disclosures, which adds headline risk and may keep some investors cautious into earnings. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech weakness tied to AI spending fears also weighed on Microsoft, as investors sold mega-cap names after seeing massive capital outlays across the sector and questioning near-term returns on AI investment. Fox Business article

Microsoft Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $381.70 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $349.20 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $398.21 and a 200-day moving average of $408.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $82.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microsoft's payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $502.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Forty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $555.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.84, for a total value of $1,812,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 47,468 shares in the company, valued at $19,122,009.12. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 23,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,508,361 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

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