Renaissance Group LLC Has $39.64 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,548 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,473 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 1.6% of Renaissance Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $39,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista introduced its new 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms for rack-scale AI infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in AI data center buildouts. Article Title

Arista introduced its new for rack-scale AI infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in AI data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive after Arista’s strong quarterly results, with several raising price targets and reiterating Buy ratings, which supports the bull case for continued earnings momentum. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive after Arista’s strong quarterly results, with several raising price targets and reiterating Buy ratings, which supports the bull case for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Arista’s debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and strong operating cash flow , suggesting the company can keep investing in AI and cloud growth. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Arista’s , suggesting the company can keep investing in AI and cloud growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories framed Arista as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, but this is more of a reaffirmation of the long-term growth story than a new catalyst. Article Title

Several stories framed Arista as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, but this is more of a reaffirmation of the long-term growth story than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim disclosed another large stock sale under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While routine, repeated insider selling can still pressure sentiment on ANET. Article Title

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,112,056. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $61,797.68. Following the sale, the director owned 10,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,475,822.32. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here