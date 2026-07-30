Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 11,100 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,779 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.90% of Boston Beer worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,776,000 after acquiring an additional 89,053 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 340.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 647,060 shares of the company's stock worth $136,801,000 after acquiring an additional 500,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boston Beer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,516 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 248,910 shares of the company's stock worth $48,570,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boston Beer Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $186.44 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.68 and a 52 week high of $264.46.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.83 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $568.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $566.68 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 3.42%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-10.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $234.00 to $210.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $176.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $206.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc NYSE: SAM is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer's flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM - Free Report).

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