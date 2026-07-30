Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 13,700 Shares of Crane $CR

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Crane worth $27,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,679 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $169,282,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Crane by 314.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 74,801 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 56,768 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Crane by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,556 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Congruence Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,604,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Crane from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Crane from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Stock Down 8.5%

CR opened at $207.06 on Thursday. Crane has a 12 month low of $159.58 and a 12 month high of $230.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $207.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.72. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%.The company had revenue of $724.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Crane's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Crane's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.35%.

More Crane News

Here are the key news stories impacting Crane this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: Crane reported second-quarter revenue of $724.7 million, up 25.6% year over year and above the $708.5 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $1.79, exceeding expectations of $1.68, while operating profit increased 40.2% and operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 19.9%. Crane Company Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Crane reported second-quarter revenue of $724.7 million, up 25.6% year over year and above the $708.5 million consensus estimate. Adjusted EPS was $1.79, exceeding expectations of $1.68, while operating profit increased 40.2% and operating margin expanded 210 basis points to 19.9%. Positive Sentiment: Full-year outlook raised: Management increased fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.85-$7.05 from $6.65-$6.85, above the $6.79 analyst consensus. The company also reported a $1.887 billion backlog at June 30, providing visibility into future revenue. Crane raises outlook after Q2 sales climb 25.6%

Management increased fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.85-$7.05 from $6.65-$6.85, above the $6.79 analyst consensus. The company also reported a $1.887 billion backlog at June 30, providing visibility into future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based segment growth: Aerospace & Advanced Technologies sales rose 31.3%, including 13.3% core growth, while Process Flow Technologies sales increased 20.9%. Crane also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 31.

Aerospace & Advanced Technologies sales rose 31.3%, including 13.3% core growth, while Process Flow Technologies sales increased 20.9%. Crane also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share, payable September 9 to shareholders of record August 31. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call context: The Q2 call is the latest source for management’s discussion of segment demand, margins, backlog conversion, and the raised outlook—key factors investors may weigh in assessing whether recent growth rates can continue. Crane Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The Q2 call is the latest source for management’s discussion of segment demand, margins, backlog conversion, and the raised outlook—key factors investors may weigh in assessing whether recent growth rates can continue. Negative Sentiment: High expectations may be pressuring the stock: Despite the beat and raised guidance, Crane trades at roughly 27 times earnings. Investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger guidance after the stock approached its 52-week high, particularly as the reported outlook implies only modest additional improvement over current expectations.

About Crane

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

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