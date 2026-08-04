Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 27,600 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FNF alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FNF

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,581.40. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $61.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Financial wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here