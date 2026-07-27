Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 318,600 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,874 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $56,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 502 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.08.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $81.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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