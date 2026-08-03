Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,700 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $9,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company's stock.

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Ares Management Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE ARES opened at $128.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $195.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 247.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $188.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.93.

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About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

See Also

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