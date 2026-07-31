Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 263,153 CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 263,153 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $18,900,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,666,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,564,392 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,473,270,000 after buying an additional 12,233,675 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 7,453,980 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $572,665,000 after buying an additional 3,637,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,219,756 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $446,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,932 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $9,579,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HSBC reissued a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.67.

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CVS Health Trading Down 0.7%

CVS opened at $105.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.18%.

CVS Health News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming results to show earnings growth, supported by favorable estimates and recent positive estimate revisions. The outlook reinforces expectations that the company can continue its earnings recovery after reporting quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus in its latest report. CVS Health Earnings Expected to Grow

Analysts expect CVS Health’s upcoming results to show earnings growth, supported by favorable estimates and recent positive estimate revisions. The outlook reinforces expectations that the company can continue its earnings recovery after reporting quarterly EPS and revenue above consensus in its latest report. Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth’s second-quarter results—featuring improved margins, a lower medical cost ratio and raised earnings guidance—provide a constructive read-through for managed-care companies including CVS Health, suggesting industry cost pressures may be easing. UnitedHealth Turnaround Signal

UnitedHealth’s second-quarter results—featuring improved margins, a lower medical cost ratio and raised earnings guidance—provide a constructive read-through for managed-care companies including CVS Health, suggesting industry cost pressures may be easing. Positive Sentiment: CVS received the overall winner award and four gold awards at the 2026 US Customer Experience Awards, including recognition for AI innovation and consumer-centric culture. The recognition supports management’s efforts to improve customer engagement and digital operations, though it has limited immediate earnings impact. CVS Customer Experience Awards

CVS received the overall winner award and four gold awards at the 2026 US Customer Experience Awards, including recognition for AI innovation and consumer-centric culture. The recognition supports management’s efforts to improve customer engagement and digital operations, though it has limited immediate earnings impact. Positive Sentiment: CVS expanded its pharmacy offering to include common prescription medications for dogs and cats across approximately 9,000 stores, creating a potential new convenience and prescription-volume opportunity. Pet Medications Available at CVS Pharmacy

CVS expanded its pharmacy offering to include common prescription medications for dogs and cats across approximately 9,000 stores, creating a potential new convenience and prescription-volume opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Health100 earned accreditation for consumer data privacy and security, while CVS settled-related litigation involving X and the World Federation of Advertisers. Both developments may reduce reputational or compliance concerns but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Health100 Accreditation

Health100 earned accreditation for consumer data privacy and security, while CVS settled-related litigation involving X and the World Federation of Advertisers. Both developments may reduce reputational or compliance concerns but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports that the Trump administration may discontinue subsidies that help hold down Medicare Part D premiums in 2027 are weighing on health-insurance stocks. The change could increase pricing pressure, membership risk and medical-cost uncertainty for CVS’s Aetna business. Medicare Subsidy Report

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total transaction of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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