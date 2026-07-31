Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 463,116 CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 463,116 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock, valued at approximately $17,853,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CNX Resources by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.59. CNX Resources Corporation. has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $43.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNX Resources

In other news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 28,800 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 426,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,316,876.25. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded CNX Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut CNX Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNX Resources

More CNX Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting CNX Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: CNX reported second-quarter earnings of $1.32 per share , well above the approximately $0.60 analyst consensus. The company also highlighted an expected annual run rate of roughly $90 million from the 45Z tax credit and other environmental attributes, although Treasury guidance remains forthcoming. CNX Resources second-quarter earnings report

CNX reported second-quarter earnings of , well above the approximately $0.60 analyst consensus. The company also highlighted an expected annual run rate of roughly from the 45Z tax credit and other environmental attributes, although Treasury guidance remains forthcoming. Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts continue to point to rising natural-gas demand as a potential longer-term growth driver for CNX, supporting the company’s production and environmental-credit opportunities. Can CNX Resources capitalize on rising natural gas demand?

Management and analysts continue to point to rising natural-gas demand as a potential longer-term growth driver for CNX, supporting the company’s production and environmental-credit opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings preview articles had focused investor attention on whether CNX could beat expectations; the reported earnings beat helps validate that expectation, but the revenue performance was less encouraging. CNX Resources Q2 2026 earnings preview

The earnings preview articles had focused investor attention on whether CNX could beat expectations; the reported earnings beat helps validate that expectation, but the revenue performance was less encouraging. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $435 million , below the $475.16 million consensus and down 35.7% year over year . EPS also declined from $2.43 in the prior-year quarter, indicating that the headline earnings beat does not represent broad-based operating improvement. CNX Reports Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter revenue was , below the $475.16 million consensus and down . EPS also declined from $2.43 in the prior-year quarter, indicating that the headline earnings beat does not represent broad-based operating improvement. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with CNX receiving an average “Reduce” rating. This may limit upside despite its low valuation and the potential benefit from 45Z credits. CNX Resources receives average Reduce rating

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation is a natural gas and natural gas liquids producer with operations concentrated in the Appalachian Basin. Established as an independent, publicly traded entity in 2018 following its spinoff from Consol Energy, the company focuses on the exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Marcellus and Utica shales across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

In addition to its upstream activities, CNX Resources has invested in midstream infrastructure through its subsidiary that gathers, processes and transports natural gas.

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