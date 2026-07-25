Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 38,760 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,668 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.77% of Medpace worth $242,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,293 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $190,044,000 after purchasing an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $7,357,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $601.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.09 and a 200-day moving average of $494.49. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.00 and a twelve month high of $677.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $707.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The company's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $484.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $560.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Trending Headlines about Medpace

Here are the key news stories impacting Medpace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. MarketWatch article

Medpace reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $4.25 topping estimates and revenue of $707.3 million exceeding forecasts, reinforcing momentum in the business. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Benzinga article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $17.25-$17.95 and revenue of about $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth and backlog conversion. Positive Sentiment: Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Seeking Alpha article

Bookings and backlog trends improved, with commentary highlighting a rebound in the net book-to-bill ratio and better revenue visibility, which supports investor optimism about future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Benzinga article

Truist raised its price target to $609 from $462 but kept a hold rating, while Robert W. Baird lifted its target to $624 and maintained a neutral stance, suggesting analysts see upside but are not turning fully bullish. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s move to a 52-week high reflects strong recent performance, but one Zacks note questioned whether the rally can continue, indicating the market may now be weighing valuation against the improved fundamentals. Zacks article

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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