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Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 578,178 Shares of Geopark Ltd $GPRK

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Geopark logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK - Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,309,031 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 578,178 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.40% of Geopark worth $31,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geopark during the first quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Geopark in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Geopark by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 185,884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 105,884 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Geopark during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geopark during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Geopark in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Geopark to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Geopark

Geopark Price Performance

NYSE:GPRK opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $478.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.39. Geopark Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company's 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22.

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Geopark had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million.

Geopark Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Geopark's dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

Geopark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geopark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Geopark (NYSE:GPRK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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