Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 239,208 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $34,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Check Point Software Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,202,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,774 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $118,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 212,965 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,340 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $112.23 and a fifty-two week high of $220.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point set a $135.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $151.81.

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Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

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