Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 77,513 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 191,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,977,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 578,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $3,852,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $13,716,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $13.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $149,929.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.84. The trade was a 37.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Mckeon bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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