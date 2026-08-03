Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,142 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,266,305 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of HF Sinclair worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,764 shares of the company's stock worth $30,899,000 after purchasing an additional 119,832 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 71.7% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 7.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 174,199 shares of the company's stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 25.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 145,047 shares of the company's stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 29,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,253.84. The trade was a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,031,794.81. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DINO. Evercore started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $105.00 target price on HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $91.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $94.22.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.82. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. HF Sinclair's payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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