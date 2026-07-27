Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 106.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,900 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Bloom Energy worth $72,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,388 shares of the company's stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,398 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $2,040,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $615,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,586,000 after buying an additional 81,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.62, for a total transaction of $651,992.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 79,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,998,973.32. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

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Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $185.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3,715.24 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $351.28.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $267.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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