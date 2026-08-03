Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 551.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Graham worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Graham by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Graham by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Graham from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Graham from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graham

Graham Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GHC opened at $1,202.06 on Monday. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $917.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,262.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,154.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $19.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.83 by $4.63. Graham had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion.

Graham Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Graham, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Graham wasn't on the list.

While Graham currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here