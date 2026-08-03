Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. $WWW

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Free Report) by 111.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,045 shares of the textile maker's stock after acquiring an additional 281,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.65% of Wolverine World Wide worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,988,758 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $163,146,000 after purchasing an additional 353,808 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,164,314 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $21,132,000 after buying an additional 601,059 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $4,667,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $21,687,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 702,079 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 171,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,727.76. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.73. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock's 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wolverine World Wide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wolverine World Wide wasn't on the list.

While Wolverine World Wide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here