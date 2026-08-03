Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $10.04 Million Stock Position in DLocal Limited $DLO

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO - Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,342 shares of the company's stock after selling 400,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of DLocal worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Rodney Pruett acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 108,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,309.55. This trade represents a 22.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sebastian Kanovich sold 1,000,000 shares of DLocal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $14,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLO shares. UBS Group raised DLocal from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DLocal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLocal

DLocal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $15.08 on Monday. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.20 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 15.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Profile

dLocal is a fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets. Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, the company offers a technology platform that simplifies complex payment flows, enabling businesses to connect with local payment methods through a single integration.

The dLocal platform supports a wide range of local payment options, including credit and debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and cash-based methods. It incorporates risk-management tools, compliance services and anti-fraud solutions to help clients navigate regulatory requirements and minimize payment failures across diverse jurisdictions.

dLocal serves merchants in sectors such as e-commerce, online marketplaces, digital content and gig economy platforms.

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