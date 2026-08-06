Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. $WTM

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,578,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $66,879,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,545,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 120,880 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 109,257.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2%

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $2,114.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $2,102.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,149.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,648.00 and a 1-year high of $2,333.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

Further Reading

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