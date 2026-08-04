Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.37 Million Stock Holdings in City Holding Company $CHCO

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO - Free Report) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,686 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 21,898 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of City worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in City by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,693 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its position in shares of City by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 77,039 shares of the bank's stock worth $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of City by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,344 shares of the bank's stock valued at $56,217,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company's stock.

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City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. City Holding Company has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $147.58.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. City had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $81.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding Company will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of City from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of City from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on City

Insider Buying and Selling

In other City news, EVP Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $163,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $957,000. The trade was a 14.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $144,544.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,917. The trade was a 9.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 544 shares of company stock valued at $71,900 and have sold 10,020 shares valued at $1,339,923. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company NASDAQ: CHCO is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company's product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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