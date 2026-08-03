Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $8.64 Million Stock Position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS - Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,994 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Leonardo DRS worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter worth $41,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 426.0% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Leonardo DRS News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Leonardo DRS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Adjusted EPS was $0.35 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, exceeding estimates of $903.3 million. Net earnings increased 59% to $86 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 33% to $128 million. Leonardo DRS Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter 2026

Adjusted EPS was $0.35 versus the $0.27 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 10% year over year to $913 million, exceeding estimates of $903.3 million. Net earnings increased 59% to $86 million, and adjusted EBITDA climbed 33% to $128 million. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: Leonardo DRS increased its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30, above the $1.30 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $525 million-$540 million, although revenue guidance was unchanged at $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion. Leonardo DRS 2026 Guidance and Raft Acquisition

Leonardo DRS increased its 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $1.34-$1.39 from $1.26-$1.30, above the $1.30 consensus estimate. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was also raised to $525 million-$540 million, although revenue guidance was unchanged at $3.9 billion-$4.0 billion. Positive Sentiment: Backlog and bookings support future growth: Quarterly bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio, while funded backlog rose 17% year over year to a record $5.1 billion. Growth was led by tactical radar, infrared sensing, electric power and propulsion, and naval computing programs.

Quarterly bookings reached $1.1 billion, producing a 1.2x book-to-bill ratio, while funded backlog rose 17% year over year to a record $5.1 billion. Growth was led by tactical radar, infrared sensing, electric power and propulsion, and naval computing programs. Positive Sentiment: Raft acquisition expands software capabilities: DRS agreed to acquire Raft for $450 million, adding expertise in artificial intelligence, data fusion, and mission software. The deal could strengthen DRS’s position in multi-domain defense technology. Leonardo DRS Signs Agreement to Acquire Raft

DRS agreed to acquire Raft for $450 million, adding expertise in artificial intelligence, data fusion, and mission software. The deal could strengthen DRS’s position in multi-domain defense technology. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $53 from $48 but retained a Neutral rating. The higher target signals improved valuation potential, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction at the current valuation. Benzinga Price Target Update

The higher target signals improved valuation potential, but the unchanged rating suggests limited conviction at the current valuation. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition execution and funding remain risks: Raft is expected to require substantial capital, and the transaction faces closing, integration, regulatory, and potential debt-related risks. Management’s 2026 guidance excludes Raft’s contribution.

Insider Transactions at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, EVP Jason Rinsky sold 3,865 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $181,152.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,499.70. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO John Baylouny sold 36,471 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $1,665,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,435 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,606.45. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,785. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leonardo DRS from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Leonardo DRS from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

DRS opened at $46.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $903.27 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business's revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.340-1.390 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Leonardo DRS's payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy's Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company's portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

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