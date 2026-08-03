Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Position in Lineage, Inc. $LINE

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Lineage worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LINE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,255,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lineage by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 5,132,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,332,000 after buying an additional 1,605,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lineage by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,017,332 shares of the company's stock worth $175,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lineage by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 145,742 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,086,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting Lineage

Here are the key news stories impacting Lineage this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LINE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lineage from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Evercore set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lineage from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Report on LINE

Lineage Stock Performance

Shares of LINE stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -68.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lineage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $45.75.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.01. Lineage had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Lineage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -343.55%.

Lineage Profile

Lineage Logistics, Inc NASDAQ: LINE is a leading provider of temperature-controlled industrial real estate and supply chain solutions. The company specializes in refrigerated and frozen storage, transportation, and ancillary services designed to support the global perishable goods industry. From food manufacturers and distributors to retailers and foodservice operators, Lineage offers tailored temperature management solutions that help clients optimize inventory turnover, reduce waste, and maintain product quality throughout the cold chain.

Lineage's core services include ambient, refrigerated and frozen warehousing, cross-docking, transloading, and dedicated transportation.

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