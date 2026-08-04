Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $7.37 Million Investment in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,400,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.45% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,187,759 shares of the company's stock worth $192,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407,606 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 818,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 689,903 shares in the last quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 4,931,057 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 1,255,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,473,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,610,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 344,035 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $84,445.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,349.68. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,218,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,624,416.52. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,937 shares of company stock valued at $381,374. Company insiders own 6.65% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $8.10.

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Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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