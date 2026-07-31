Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $20,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Leidos at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 16,475.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,156,784 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $646,463,000 after buying an additional 4,131,706 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,421,634 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $256,463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 25,505.4% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 42,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $318,839,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,134 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,175,000 after acquiring an additional 203,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $112.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.Leidos's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Leidos from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $171.00 to $152.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.80.

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Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,686.75. The trade was a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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