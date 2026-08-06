Go Pro
→ The cat is out the bag (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,556,199 Shares of Integra Resources Corp. $ITRG

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
Integra Resources logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies increased its Integra Resources position by 287.8% in the first quarter, purchasing 1,556,199 additional shares to hold 2,096,899 shares, or about 1.04% of the company valued at $5.725 million.
  • Other institutions also adjusted their holdings, while institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 26.67% of Integra Resources.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive: three analysts rate the stock Buy and one rates it Sell, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and a $7.00 average price target versus the $2.39 opening price cited.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Integra Resources.

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Free Report) by 287.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,899 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,556,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Integra Resources worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,549 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 48.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Integra Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Integra Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ITRG

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.86 million, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Integra Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.87.

Integra Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Integra Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Integra Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra Resources wasn't on the list.

While Integra Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
Central banks bought 710 tonnes - this fund pays monthly
From Investors Alley (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines