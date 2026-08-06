Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,556,199 Shares of Integra Resources Corp. $ITRG

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Free Report) by 287.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,899 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,556,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Integra Resources worth $5,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 26.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,549 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,106,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 48.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,751 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRG shares. Zacks Research downgraded Integra Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on Integra Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ITRG

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $484.86 million, a PE ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Integra Resources Corp. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.87.

Integra Resources Profile

Integra Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, characterization and advancement of precious metals projects in North America. The company's flagship asset is the DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in southwestern Idaho, a historic mining district that produced both gold and silver from the late 19th century through the mid-20th century. Integra's business model emphasizes resource delineation, metallurgical optimization and progression through permitting and engineering phases toward potential production.

Since its incorporation in 2017, Integra Resources has undertaken multiple drilling campaigns and metallurgical studies aimed at upgrading and expanding the known mineral inventory at DeLamar.

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