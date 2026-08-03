Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 42,375 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF - Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,375 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 42,375 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.40% of AMERISAFE worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 714 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5,714.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in AMERISAFE by 346.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 943 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AMERISAFE by 148.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company's stock.

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AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $538.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.09 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. AMERISAFE's payout ratio is 66.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMSF. Wall Street Zen raised AMERISAFE from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Research cut AMERISAFE from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMERISAFE from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AMERISAFE from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMERISAFE

About AMERISAFE

Amerisafe, Inc NASDAQ: AMSF is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers' compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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