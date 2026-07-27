Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 785,700 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 487.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 785,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Trimble worth $61,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABN Amro Investment Solutions increased its stake in Trimble by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 60,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,791 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $208,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trimble by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 57,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 508,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,816,000 after purchasing an additional 190,638 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 195,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company's stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $52.91 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Trimble from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMB

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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