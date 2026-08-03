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Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. $EOSE

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Eos Energy Enterprises logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies initiated a 1.85 million-share position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter, valued at approximately $9.15 million and representing 0.54% of the company. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively own 54.87% of EOSE.
  • Eos reported quarterly revenue of $56.96 million and earnings per share of $0.12, beating analyst estimates for $54.32 million in revenue and a $(0.22) EPS loss. Analysts’ consensus rating is Hold, with an average price target of $9.17.
  • EOSE shares opened at $3.38, well below their 52-week high of $19.86, while the company’s stock has declined below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Insiders sold 456,307 shares worth approximately $1.88 million during the latest quarter, primarily through pre-arranged plans to cover tax obligations.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,845,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.54% of Eos Energy Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 896,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $3.38 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.75. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Insider Buying and Selling at Eos Energy Enterprises

In related news, insider Michelle Buczkowski sold 11,469 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $67,323.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $347,750.54. The trade was a 16.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Sumeet Puri sold 29,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $98,001.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 202,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,657.44. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 456,307 shares of company stock worth $1,882,877 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.73% of the company's stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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