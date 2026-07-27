Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 574,100 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $72,538,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $152.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $178.52. The company's 50-day moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day moving average is $144.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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