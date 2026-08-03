Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 41,300 Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,300 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $8,947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 142 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,080.0% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company's stock.

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Ross Stores Stock Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $251.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.37 and a fifty-two week high of $255.30.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.64 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 9.74%.Ross Stores's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Ross Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-7.740 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ross Stores's payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ross Stores from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ross Stores from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.18.

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc NASDAQ: ROST is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross's business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

See Also

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