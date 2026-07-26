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Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
United States Lime & Minerals logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Renaissance Technologies reduced its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.9% in the first quarter, selling 24,879 shares and leaving it with 614,463 shares valued at about $80.3 million.
  • Several other institutional investors increased their positions, including Vanguard, First Trust Advisors, Select Equity Group, T. Rowe Price, and Goldman Sachs, with hedge funds and other institutions owning 27.12% of the stock overall.
  • United States Lime & Minerals received a downgrade to Hold from Weiss Ratings, while its latest quarterly results missed estimates with EPS of $1.06 versus $1.20 expected and revenue of $87.83 million versus $102.00 million expected.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of United States Lime & Minerals.

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,463 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 24,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.14% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $80,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USLM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,176 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $111,020,000 after acquiring an additional 58,980 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 441,951 shares of the construction company's stock worth $57,723,000 after acquiring an additional 203,030 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 356,190 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,142 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,922 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered United States Lime & Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Lime & Minerals currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $110.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.59. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.72.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.14). United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 35.40%.The firm had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.00 million.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. United States Lime & Minerals's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc NASDAQ: USLM is a producer and supplier of lime and limestone products in the United States. The company operates quarries and processing facilities across the country, specializing in the extraction and production of quicklime, hydrated lime, limestone aggregates and dolomite for use in steel manufacturing, construction, environmental remediation, agriculture and other industrial applications.

With a network of quarries concentrated in Florida and additional mining and distribution sites in other states, United States Lime & Minerals combines kiln operations and grinding plants to offer a comprehensive range of calcium‐ and magnesium‐based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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