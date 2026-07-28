Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,047,366 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,047,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $42,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets following AMD’s Advancing AI event. Mizuho cited potential upside from AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems and upcoming Venice server CPUs, while Wedbush raised its target to $600 and Baird reportedly doubled its target to $1,250, reflecting confidence in AMD’s ability to gain share in AI infrastructure. Mizuho Lifts AMD Stock Price Target

Mizuho cited potential upside from AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems and upcoming Venice server CPUs, while Wedbush raised its target to $600 and Baird reportedly doubled its target to $1,250, reflecting confidence in AMD’s ability to gain share in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD is positioning itself as a full AI-systems provider. Helios rack systems, the Venice CPU platform, and a new disaggregated inference architecture developed with Cerebras could help AMD compete more directly with Nvidia in enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Partnerships involving Microsoft and Anthropic further support the company’s strategy of selling integrated CPUs, GPUs, networking, and rack-level systems. AMD and Cerebras Create a New Blueprint for Hardware

Helios rack systems, the Venice CPU platform, and a new disaggregated inference architecture developed with Cerebras could help AMD compete more directly with Nvidia in enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Partnerships involving Microsoft and Anthropic further support the company’s strategy of selling integrated CPUs, GPUs, networking, and rack-level systems. Positive Sentiment: The long-term growth outlook remains aggressive. Commentary suggests AMD could exceed CEO Lisa Su’s prior $100 billion revenue ambition earlier than expected if hyperscaler AI spending continues and customers seek a second major supplier to Nvidia. AMD Revenue Outlook

Commentary suggests AMD could exceed CEO Lisa Su’s prior $100 billion revenue ambition earlier than expected if hyperscaler AI spending continues and customers seek a second major supplier to Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s valuation leaves the stock sensitive to expectations. With a market capitalization above $800 billion and a very high earnings multiple, investors appear to be demanding continued exceptional execution. The company’s upcoming earnings report will be important for validating AI demand, supply availability, and forward guidance.

With a market capitalization above $800 billion and a very high earnings multiple, investors appear to be demanding continued exceptional execution. The company’s upcoming earnings report will be important for validating AI demand, supply availability, and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Broad semiconductor selling overwhelmed company-specific positives. AMD and other chip stocks came under pressure amid concerns about elevated GPU prices, the sustainability of AI spending, and reports of China advancing domestic lithography and memory production. Sector-wide technical and fund-driven selling added to the pressure. Chip Stocks Slide on China Semiconductor Progress

AMD and other chip stocks came under pressure amid concerns about elevated GPU prices, the sustainability of AI spending, and reports of China advancing domestic lithography and memory production. Sector-wide technical and fund-driven selling added to the pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a cautionary signal. Quiver data shows AMD insiders made numerous sales, including transactions by CEO Lisa Su, with no open-market purchases during the period reviewed. While sales may reflect compensation or diversification, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $1,250.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $528.11.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $494.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $807.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm's fifty day moving average is $514.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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