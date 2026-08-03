Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 111,900 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 111,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $134.47 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $129.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.57 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works's payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Water Works from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $140.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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